Diversified Trust Co Has $3.31 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,976. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.