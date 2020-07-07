Diversified Trust Co Has $27.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,964. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

