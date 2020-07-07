Diversified Trust Co Has $22.70 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. 5,127,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.