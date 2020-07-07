Diversified Trust Co Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 184,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,055. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

