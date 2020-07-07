Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after purchasing an additional 398,353 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.35. 12,965,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,101,059. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

