Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 412,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.