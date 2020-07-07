Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,286 shares of company stock valued at $93,644,377. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

