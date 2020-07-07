Diversified Trust Co Buys 91,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.68% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $158,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 1,393,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,925. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

