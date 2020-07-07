Diversified Trust Co Buys 479 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.27. 51,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,572. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

