Diversified Trust Co Buys 22,758 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,428,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

