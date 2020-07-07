Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,853 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.42. The company had a trading volume of 679,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,044. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average of $285.15. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,063 shares of company stock worth $77,409,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

