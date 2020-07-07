Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,557 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,935,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.