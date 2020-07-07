Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 11,128,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,561,762. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

