Digitex Futures (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $52.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 34.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00060576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111470 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

