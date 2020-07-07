Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,060 ($37.66) to GBX 3,660 ($45.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 3,250 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($36.92) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.18 ($36.19).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,758 ($33.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($25.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,805.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,866.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $857,748.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

