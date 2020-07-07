DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

DXCM stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $426.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.40. DexCom has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $432.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $111,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total value of $129,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,982 shares of company stock worth $22,443,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

