Dether (DTH) Hits Market Cap of $122,476.50

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $122,476.50 and $100.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.