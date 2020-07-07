Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $6,647.70 and $7,454.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,250.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02560247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.02556450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00469379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00695668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00585718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

