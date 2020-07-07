DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $856,132.59 and $38,186.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

