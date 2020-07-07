Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.99). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Wedbush increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.33.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

