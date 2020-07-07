DAD Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.30 or 0.04999366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054241 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

