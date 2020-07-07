CryptoPing (PING) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $200,572.30 and $1,700.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01999981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111440 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

