Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $11.33 million and $7,293.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.05054053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032129 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

