Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,588. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day moving average of $277.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

