Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 196,860 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

