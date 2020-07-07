Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.61. 635,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,063 shares of company stock worth $77,409,550 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.