Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,063 shares of company stock worth $77,409,550 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
