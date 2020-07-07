Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $227,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $198.56. 2,676,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.28, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $128,666.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,252 shares of company stock worth $101,665,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

