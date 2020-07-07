Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.52. 87,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,891. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.