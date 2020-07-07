Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.92. 948,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.