Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.90.

