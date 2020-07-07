Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.90.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.