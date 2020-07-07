Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. The stock has a market cap of $1,628.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

