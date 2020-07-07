Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,408 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 2,956,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

