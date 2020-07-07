Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 32,250 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 7.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.66. 1,929,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,616,056. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

