Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 133,796 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,309. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

