Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 12,214 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,532,000 after buying an additional 66,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 707,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after buying an additional 609,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 583,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 291,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.