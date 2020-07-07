Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,523 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 22,423,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,516,576. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

