CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Up 78.2% in June

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

In other CRH Medical news, Director David Allan Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

