Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

AZEK stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

