Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Crane posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,204,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crane by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

