CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 46.2% in June

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CVU opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

