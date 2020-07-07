Cowen Initiates Coverage on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.