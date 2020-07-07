COVA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $1.01 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, COVA has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.01971233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00181384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00062769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00113880 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

