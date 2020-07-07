Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $316.43. 120,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,781. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

