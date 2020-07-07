Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

