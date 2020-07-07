Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $73.69. 2,183,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

