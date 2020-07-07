Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cohen & Company Inc stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

