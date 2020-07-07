Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for about 1.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 1.70% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $382.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

