Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 9,089,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

