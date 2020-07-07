Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 147,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 409,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 179.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 78,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 663,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

