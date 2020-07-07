Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,951,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

Cintas stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.38. 11,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,710. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

